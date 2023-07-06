Happy Thursday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a great week so far. South Florida weather has been dictated by high heat and VERY high levels of humidity, which have made temperatures reach well into the mid 90s each afternoon. Several records have been tied and/or beaten several times this week across all of South Florida, including the Florida Keys. And after a steamy day on Wednesday, temperatures started off on the warmer side once again this morning in the mid to lower 80s. And despite the fact that some changes are in the forecast today, conditions were relatively quiet earlier this morning.

Today promises to bring some changes to the forecast as an upper level disturbance to the north of our area will help draw in deeper tropical moisture into South Florida. This means that the moisture available for rain will be much higher than we have seen in previous days. So slightly higher chances for showers and storms return to the forecast today. Our wind pattern will also veer out of the south today and then out of the Southwest through the next 24 hours, which will keep steamy temperatures in the mid 90s in place. Our high temperatures this afternoon reach the mid 90s, our feels-like temperatures will once again soar into the triple digits (as we have seen all week). A heat advisory has been issued for all of South Florida and, different from yesterday, includes the Florida Keys as well.

Looking ahead to Friday & for the start of the weekend, steering winds will be out of the Southwest again, which means the best timing for showers and thunderstorms both days will be in the afternoon. Steamy temperatures in the 90s return during this time while our feels-like temperatures continue to range between 105° to 110° – higher across some areas! Speaking of the weekend, a layer of Saharan Dust is forecast to reach our area starting Saturday and by the latter part of the weekend it could actually lower our rain chances once again.

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

