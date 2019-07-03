Summer Sizzle & Storms

Temperatures although will be near average into the low 90’s over the next 7 days, they feel hotter due to the high humidity.
Look for the daytime heat to trigger a few stray storms mainly across inland locations early evening. The activity could produce heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, gusty winds, funnel clouds, and waterspouts.
High pressure expected to build West over the Southeast United States heading into the weekend to allow the winds to veer off the ocean. Most models are suggesting that some tropical moisture will travel around the base of high pressure to bump up the rain chances back to typical 30-40% over the weekend.
Independence Day Travel Forecast
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7