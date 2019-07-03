Summer Sizzle & Storms

Temperatures although will be near average into the low 90’s over the next 7 days, they feel hotter due to the high humidity.

Highs will range in the low 90's over the next 7 days. Factor the high humidity & it will feel like the 100's. Try to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated & take frequent breaks to beat the heat. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WrTnqQwwY9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2019

Look for the daytime heat to trigger a few stray storms mainly across inland locations early evening. The activity could produce heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, gusty winds, funnel clouds, and waterspouts.

A few storms possible this evening across interior Florida. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and funnel clouds all possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/et82QyhcTn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2019

High pressure expected to build West over the Southeast United States heading into the weekend to allow the winds to veer off the ocean. Most models are suggesting that some tropical moisture will travel around the base of high pressure to bump up the rain chances back to typical 30-40% over the weekend.

Drier air moves in for Independence Day. However, typical chances return over the weekend as we tap into moisture from the Atlantic moving in along a moderate breeze out of the East. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/H0h1sXCfKX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2019

Independence Day Travel Forecast

Here is a look at the forecast highs around the U.S. for the 4th of July. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zgrSJCTwui — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 3, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7