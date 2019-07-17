Summer Sizzle & Showers

The Summer sizzle will be on in the afternoon with high temperatures forecast to reach the low 90’s. However, when you factor the humidity, temperatures will feel close to 108 degrees. Hydration is key. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and try to avoid direct sunlight. East-Southeast winds should be strong enough to curb the heat along the coastal communities and help keep sea breeze storms well inland.

A very warm start with high humidity. Passing shower possible early with isolated inland storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90's. Feel like the 100's. Tonight we could actually see a few more showers. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/t1HcTZe3dS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2019

Computer models are showing that we could see a few more showers moving in along the breeze overnight.

Typical Summer pattern to continue through the weekend with no major weather changes. Next week our steering winds change and it could mean wetter times ahead.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

