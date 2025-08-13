Our forecast here is South Florida is dominated by high pressure keeping typical Summer heat around with highs in the low 90’s and feeling more like the low 100’s. As far as rain chances are concerned, below average chances are expected to continue through the weekend.

Today in the Tropics

There were three areas and now we are down to two.

-Tropical Wave located in the Caribbean has a low chance to form once it emerges into the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf.

-Tropical Storm Erin is expected to slow down and move to the West-Northwest beginning Thursday night and through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center is likely to move near or just North of the Northern Leeward Islands over the weekend. Could be a major storm now by Saturday.

The magnitude of impacts across the islands is still not known. However, Erin could move close enough to the Northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday to produce squally weather, stronger winds & dangerous surf.

We know that a turn to the North will happen as a gap will open up between two areas of high pressure. Timing the turn will be crucial in terms of how close it gets to the East coast of the United States. Right now, we know it will be running into near record water temperatures once it reaches the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

