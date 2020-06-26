Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon for inland and far Southern Miami-Dade. Temperatures will be very hot when you factor the high humidity. This can cause heat illness. Therefore, dress cool, drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities, and NEVER leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

HEAT ADVISORY from noon to 6 pm for Inland and Far Southern portions of #MiamiDade. Feels like temps. 105°-110°. Dehydration and heat exhaustion can easily happen, so drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, dress cool, and limit outdoor activities. @wsvn @7weather @flwx pic.twitter.com/p9efy6SZKY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 26, 2020

The Summer sizzle will be on through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90’s and lows in the 80’s. Ocean breeze increasing will help curb the heat along the coast. Rip current risk will be higher at area beaches.

The SUMMER SIZZLE is on South #Florida. Expect temps. in the 90's once again with heat index values at 100°+. Coastal areas will have increasing winds off the ocean & threat of rip currents at area beaches. Stays mostly dry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9bRiesaNq3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 26, 2020

Lingering Saharan Dust will limit rain chances over the weekend. However, some moisture could move in from Gulf of Mexico early next week. Chance of showers and storms possible starting Tuesday.

Enough Saharan Dust could linger across South #Florida to limit our rain chances. Isolated showers possible on the breeze Sunday and pattern changes by Tuesday with showers and storms likely. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/cp8L4gq7mF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 26, 2020

Stay cool and have a great weekend South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7