Summer Sizzle Is On

Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon for inland and far Southern Miami-Dade. Temperatures will be very hot when you factor the high humidity. This can cause heat illness. Therefore, dress cool, drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities, and NEVER leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
The Summer sizzle will be on through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90’s and lows in the 80’s. Ocean breeze increasing will help curb the heat along the coast. Rip current risk will be higher at area beaches.
Lingering Saharan Dust will limit rain chances over the weekend. However, some moisture could move in from Gulf of Mexico early next week. Chance of showers and storms possible starting Tuesday.
Stay cool and have a great weekend South Florida!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7