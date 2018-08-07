Summer showers & newly formed “Debby”

A southeast breeze will push more clouds and showers across our South Florida on Tuesday. Expect steamy sunshine with showers and storms favoring the western suburbs and SW Florida by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Much of the same can be expected for Wednesday as winds continue to shift out of the southeast from high pressure over the Western Atlantic. We will see a better chance of scattered showers and storms, inland to the coast, on Thursday as deep tropical moisture returns due to an upper level low.

Once this pocket of clouds and rain moves out, lingering moisture and a developing sea breeze each day will keep spotty coastal and metro showers with inland afternoon and evening storms in the forecast into the weekend.

TROPICS

As of 11 am on Tuesday, a newly named storm has formed in the open Atlantic waters. Subtropical storm Debby is located over 1,000 miles west of The Azores. This storm will be short-lived as it is forecast to fizzle out over the next 48 hours in the colder waters of the northern Atlantic. No threat to the United States.

