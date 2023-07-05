Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful and safe holiday! South Florida saw another steamy afternoon with high temperatures reaching into the mid 90s on Tuesday. And while a few sea breeze driven thunderstorms developed in the afternoon, most showers and thunderstorms were out of our area before evening even arrived. This left great conditions for fireworks Tuesday evening! This morning, South Florida woke up to quiet conditions as the nearest shower or thunderstorm was well offshore, however, temperatures were very warm in the mid to lower 80s. Feels like temperatures were already in the 90s across the Florida Keys!

Today South Florida can expect more heat and humidity in the mix. An onshore flow (a wind off the water) will continue to usher in higher moisture, which will make temperatures feel warmer than the actual air temperature. A few sea breeze driven thunderstorms return to the forecast today before eventually pushing farther inland away from our metro. Our feels-like temperatures today will reach into the triple digits across all of South Florida once again and could range anywhere between 103° to as high as 110° across some areas! A heat advisory has once again been issued for all of mainland South Florida (which includes Miami-Dade and Broward) until 7pm.

Looking ahead, a South to Southwest wind returns to the forecast and could usher in moisture associated with a westward-moving tropical wave in the Caribbean. This means that there will be a bit more available moisture for rain. So slightly higher rain and thunderstorm changes return for the latter part of the work week. By Friday & for the start of the weekend, steering winds will be out of the Southwest again, which means the best timing for showers and thunderstorms both days will be in the afternoon. Steamy temperatures return during this time while our feels-like temperatures continue to range between 105° to 110° – higher across some areas! A layer of Saharan Dust is forecast to reach our area by the latter part of the weekend, which could lower our rain chances again as early as Sunday!

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

