Summer PM Storms

South Florida another typical Summer day is underway. Look for the sizzling sun to trigger showers and storms to form around inland areas by the afternoon. Steering winds will move them slowly toward the coastal communities. A few of the storms could be strong and capable of producing excessive lightning and gusty winds. Localized street flooding could be possible around those vulnerable areas that flood easily.

By Friday, computer models are showing hot and hazy sunshine will be around with Saharan dust making it into the region. This will lower our rain chances, so fewer showers and storms will be in the forecast for the weekend.

Sizzling Summer day expected with some areas feeling like the triple digits. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/iNVZVll4iR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 27, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7