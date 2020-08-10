Summer Pattern

South Florida to remain status quo.
Summer weather will rule for the rest of this week. Expect our normal sun, heat, humidity, and some afternoon inland storms over the next 7 days.
Temps will hover around average with some days going a degree or two above typical.
Rain chances will also run the norm, around 40% each day with a few coastal morning showers and then storms popping up over the Everglades and moving into SW Florida in the afternoon.
In the Tropics
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching Invest 95 L, which is now a broad area of low pressure, just about midway between the Lesser Antilles and the Cape Verde Islands. It’s traveling west at around 10 – 15 mph. NHC is giving it a 60% chance to become a depression or a tropical storm over the next 5 days.
Early model runs suggest, if it develops, it will travel NNW getting close to the Leeward Islands in about a week. It will have plenty of Saharan Dust to contend with if it wants to organize however. The Lesser Antilles should monitor closely.
We’ll be watching