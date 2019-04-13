SUMMER-LIKE WEEKEND

Good morning south Florida!

It’s going to be a steamy Saturday with highs warming into the mid and upper 80s and plenty of humidity.

Warm and breezy this Saturday with highs in the upper 80s with a steamy feel. pic.twitter.com/SIxdk6ybdv — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) April 13, 2019

Breezy SE winds will continue to usher in warmth and moisture today and tomorrow keeping a very sauna-ish feel in the air. A stray shower or two is possible today, rain chances are slightly higher in the Keys today and tomorrow.

Sunday will start out very muggy and stay that way all day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower or two.

Highs will be in the upper 80s but it will feel more like the lower 90s. Winds will continue to pick up Sunday ahead of Monday’s front.

Upper 80s are in the forecast through Monday before our next cold front moves through. We’ll be warm and humid Monday ahead of the front with highs in the upper 80s.

The front will bring and increase in rain chances as it moves through south Florida.

Milder, less humid air will briefly take over our area with lows in the lower 70s Tuesday morning and highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday will be a transitional day with warmer temps but still relatively low humidity. That doesn’t last long though as moisture increase the mugginess by Thursday and Friday.

Have a safe and happy Saturday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

