Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week despite the numerous thunderstorms South Florida had to deal with. After days and days of stormy afternoons, the weather pattern slowly began to change on Friday as most of the thunderstorm activity eventually pushed towards the Gulf Coast. This morning conditions were mostly quiet although a few showers developed across the Florida Keys to start the day. But it wouldn’t be a rainy season morning if temperatures didn’t start in the 80s with humidity levels very high. And that’s exactly what we experienced this morning as temperatures were in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A high-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico left South Florida with a steamy west wind, which allowed showers and thunderstorms to favor the East Coast each afternoon. But today things will be different. Our wind pattern has veered out of the East, which means that scattered showers and sea breeze thunderstorms will develop over our inland areas and then eventually push towards interior sections of South Florida. So as we work our way into the afternoon, South Florida will get to enjoy more dry time than we saw all of this past week. With that said, the steamy temperatures are here to stick around through the weekend as afternoon highs will reach into the lower 90s. Similar setup can be expected for the latter part of the weekend. Regardless of which day is drier, South Florida will finally enjoy nicer afternoons!

Looking ahead, after a slight improvement for the weekend, South Florida may be undergoing unsettled times once again. Moisture will begin to increase across South Florida as a weak front drifts south across our state. Also, with a few disturbances nearby, rain and storm chances may increase once again, especially as we work our way into the middle of the work week. And at the end of the week, the forecast still remains uncertain as the above-mentioned weak front may actually push through South Florida as some moisture from the Atlantic may reach South Florida (if it holds together.). Models are still having a difficult time grasping if this will actually happen. For now, expect an improvement for the weekend before showers increase again through the middle of the work week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

