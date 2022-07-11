Upper-level low is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and front remains stalled across the Southeast United States helping to inject tropical moisture over South Florida. As steering winds remain out of the South-Southwest, scattered showers and storms that from inland will move to the Northeast. Activity should form inland around 1 pm and eventually push toward the Metro and Coastal communities of Miami-Dade and Broward. The Florida Keys will be the driest.

The heat will be on! Highs forecast to reach the low 90’s and feel anywhere between 102 to 107 degrees. Therefore, make sure to stay hydrated while spending time outdoors.

Front fizzles and upper-level departs as high pressure builds from the Western Atlantic Tuesday. A better breeze off the ocean will make conditions seem drier. The West coast will be the wettest.

Scattered storms likely to develop this afternoon after 1 pm. They will start inland and move Northeast due to a South-Southwesterly flow. Not everyone will see rain, but have the rain gear with you just in case. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/Akd2msXMbG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2022

