South Florida stays warm and mostly dry through Saturday as high pressure remains in control. Expect plenty of sunshine and very warm afternoons, with highs in the low 80’s along the coasts and mid to upper 80’s inland. Some interior spots in Southwest Florida could even touch 90 degrees. Early morning fog is also possible, especially inland and across Southwest Florida, and a few areas could see reduced visibility before it dissipates after sunrise.

The big change arrives late Sunday as a cold front moves through in the evening. A few showers are possible ahead of it, but moisture is limited. Temperatures Sunday will be Summer-like, climbing into the upper 80’s for most areas.

Behind that front, though, things change quickly. Much cooler and breezy air rushes in Sunday night into early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday may struggle to get out of the 60’s, and morning lows could drop into the 40’s. Wind chills early Tuesday could feel even colder.

After that brief taste of Winter, temperatures begin to moderate again by midweek as winds turn back onshore.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7