SUMMER-LIKE SATURDAY

Good Saturday morning south Florida!

It’s going to be another steamy one! Rain chances are low this morning but go up this afternoon.

Sea breeze storms develop inland after 2pm then are steered toward east coast metro areas for the late afternoon and evening. Some storms this afternoon could have small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Heat and humidity will be abundant with highs in the mid and upper 80s but heat index values in the mid-90s.

Tonight will be muggy with evening storms dwindling then a chance for isolated showers Sunday morning. We’ll wake up in the upper 70s.

For Sunday, more of the same. Fairly quiet to start the day but increasing rain and storm chances for the afternoon.

Daily rain chances stick around in the forecast into next week especially during the afternoon. Rain chances are the highest Monday.

Storm chances going up later this afternoon and evening with a chance for rain each afternoon into next week.

Highs will be near 90° through Monday then mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Have a safe and happy Saturday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

