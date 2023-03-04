The dry and warm weather pattern continues into this weekend but some minor weather changes finally arrive next week.

This Saturday will be another nice day with generally sunny skies with only the 10% chance for a stray shower in the morning. Temperatures this morning are quite warm and well above average into the mid 70s and will warm up into the mid to upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon courtesy of a southwest wind, which will remain gusty but not as strong as yesterday.

Record heat will be possible today, especially in Miami with a forecast high of 90F.

Sunday will feature a slight dip in degrees courtesy of a change in the wind direction that will be more out of the north and lighter. Lots of sunshine will remain in the forecast regardless for Sunday as a weak front nears the lake region but stalls to our north. Therefore it will be another nice and dry day.

By Monday, we will begin to feel the effects of this front. While it stays stalled to our north and eventually shifts more offshore early week, more moisture will find itself in the area on Monday. Therefore, a few isolated showers are possible on Monday, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be warm and above average into the mid 80s but not as hot as this weekend’s weather.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue with the chance for a spotty shower at a 20% chance with highs remaining in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. Then a better breeze out of the northeast develops late-week, dropping our high temperatures closer to average in the low 80s for Thursday and Friday. Besides some passing clouds late-week, rain chances will be low at a 10% chance.