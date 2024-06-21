The work week is forecast to end on a rather dry note with a dry slot of air finding its way into South Florida until more moisture returns for the weekend.

I’m sure we’re glad to see these drier days this week with rainfall amounts significantly lower compared to the incredible totals we saw last week!

Rain chances today will only top off at a 20% chance, meaning the chance exists for only spotty showers and storms. Otherwise, expect a blend of sun and clouds with a lighter breeze and typical high temperatures near 90F.

Skies overnight tonight will be partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. This should allow for most people to view the Full Strawberry Moon, which peaks at 9:08 PM!

Now over the weekend, more moisture creeps in from the Caribbean Sea while the wind flow remains out of the southeast. This setup will favor the chance for scattered morning showers, especially by the coast, and then afternoon storms primarily inland for both Saturday and Sunday.

Therefore, the weekend overall should still feature lots of dry time but skies will be limited in the sunshine department from time-to-time, especially during the second halves of the days.

Then next week is when we see more changes to our pattern as several dips in the jet stream dominate the weather pattern across the eastern US. That will help cause winds at the ground level to veer more out of the southwest. With just enough moisture in place, that should steer in storms toward the east coast metro most afternoons next week.

That land breeze will also aid in hotter temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s — back above average.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Alberto has now dissipated over Mexico and now we are left with two areas to watch for potential development: low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean with a medium chance of forming and a broad, future area of low pressure with a medium chance as well over the Bay of Campeche.

The low near the Southeast U.S. coast could become a tropical depression today before moving onshore by this evening, swirling in some showers and storms. Impacts will be rather minor regardless of formation.