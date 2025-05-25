More heat is ahead the rest of this Memorial Day weekend following the toasty temperatures we experienced Saturday. Numerous locations topped feels-like temperatures in the triple digits Saturday!

Heading into Sunday, it will be fairly similar with generally sunny skies, although clouds will once again infiltrate the area by the mid to late afternoon hours from pop-up storms to our west. With that said, there will still be the chance for a few showers, especially across western portions of the metro.

Then on Memorial Day, which is Monday, there will be a slightly higher risk for seeing rain across the area. It will not be a washout but there will be the potential for isolated to scattered showers during the morning hours following by afternoon, scattered storms, especially near the metro and to the west. Otherwise, it will be rather toasty and steamy with highs around 90F and feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Beyond then, isolated to scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday courtesy of a light, southeast wind flow keeping the moisture locked in across South Florida.

It’s not until late in the week when an upper-level disturbance will approach from the north and west, which should help instigate additional storms and therefore higher rain chances. It is also forecast to turn slightly hotter during this late week time frame.