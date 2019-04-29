South Florida we will have a Summer-like pattern in place at least through Wednesday with relatively low rain chances. High pressure will be in firm control providing for a persistent breeze off the ocean. Therefore, look for lots of warmth and humidity with an isolated morning coastal shower and sea breeze generating a few inland storms favoring Southwest Florida. The only difference will be the wind turning gusty at times at the beaches. By Thursday, high pressure weakens as a front approaches the Southeast United States. This will allow moisture currently impacting the Bahamas into Hispaniola to surge up in our general direction. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will be pressure especially on Friday. Stay tuned!

Nice persistent breeze off the ocean will keep coastal areas dry and sunny this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ONepx1WTO9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 29, 2019

Better shower chance will be introduced on Thursday with the potential for storms on Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tSTksew75M — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 29, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7