Summer-Like Pattern

High pressure will be in control over in the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep winds out of the West in place through Wednesday with a Summer-like feel. High temperatures will climb into the low 90’s each day and possibly nearing records. As far as rain is concerned, the air will not be totally dry. Look for isolated inland afternoon storms and drift slowly towards the coastal communities.

West winds out of the Gulf of Mexico will keep the air steamy and highs climbing into the 90's. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/0x6ctJAQ2f — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2018

Here is the forecast vs. records for today:

Today in the tropics: All is quiet.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7