South Florida is heading into a stretch of hot, mostly sunny weather as temperatures continue climbing through the weekend.

High pressure remains in control, keeping rain chances very low over the next several days. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the upper 80’s to low 90’s along the coast and mid 90’s inland.

The heat won’t just be felt during the day. Overnight temperatures will stay unusually warm, only dropping into the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees, providing little relief from the humidity.

By the weekend, the risk for heat-related impacts increases even more. Heat index values could reach the upper 90’s and low 100’s.

Despite earlier forecasts suggesting weekend rain, most of Saturday and Sunday (Mother’s Day) now look mainly dry, with only a few isolated inland showers possible.

The next better chance for showers and storms arrives early next week as a cold front approaches the region.

For now, South Florida’s forecast is all about the heat — and it’s arriving early this year.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7