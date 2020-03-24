Summer-like Feel Ahead

Outside of an early spotty shower on the breeze it will be a mostly dry day with above average temperatures all around. Highs will range in the low to mid 80’s. Some spots may even hit the upper 80’s. As winds switch out of the South-Southwest midweek, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees. This means a Summer-like feel will be felt and some records will be in jeopardy especially on Thursday.

NICE TUESDAY- Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70's with only a stray shower possible on a light ocean breeze. Highs will warm up into the mid 80's. Few spots in the upper 80's. Mostly dry conditions continue. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XyMqIydTsF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 24, 2020

The dry pattern is set to continue through the upcoming weekend. An approaching front could weaken high pressure enough to draw in some showers, but that chance remains low. Stay tuned!

DRY PATTERN continues into the weekend. High pressure could break down a little on Sunday allowing a weak front to make it close to South #Florida. It may be enough to produce a few spotty showers Monday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4I9RqAnWXD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 24, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7