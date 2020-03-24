Summer-like Feel Ahead

Outside of an early spotty shower on the breeze it will be a mostly dry day with above average temperatures all around. Highs will range in the low to mid 80’s. Some spots may even hit the upper 80’s. As winds switch out of the South-Southwest midweek, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees. This means a Summer-like feel will be felt and some records will be in jeopardy especially on Thursday.
The dry pattern is set to continue through the upcoming weekend. An approaching front could weaken high pressure enough to draw in some showers, but that chance remains low. Stay tuned!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7