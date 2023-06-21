We’re only hours into summer (the season just officially started) but the weather has actually been summerlike, in south Florida, for 3 months! It would be a valid point to suggest we “skipped over spring”.

It wouldn’t be summer if it didn’t involve the daily chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. As we round out the week, we face a solid threat for strong storms and potentially flooding rains. The reason? There’s a large low pressure disturbance (an upper low, high in the sky) that’s centered over the southeastern states. That’s helping spread tropical moisture across the region while creating instability storms. Interestingly, A huge Flood Watch has been issued all the way from North Carolina southward into parts of Florida. South Florida is not included in the advisory, which is in effect until Friday evening. Still, we could easily see heavy rain triggered, at times.

Thursday’s storm timing will favor the afternoon, which is quite typical. Thunderstorms will likely feed off of the daytime heat, as well. We’re forecasting highs in the lower 90’s which is slightly hotter than average. With any heavy storm, temperatures will drop (possibly as much as 20-degrees temporarily!) On Friday, one minor difference will involve a minor veer in winds. Instead of winds primarily out of the south, they’ll arrive from the east-southeast. While that may seem subtle, it could be enough to push a slug of the rain deeper inland. After that, the weekend will involve steamy conditions with more storms likely. Some upper level energy will dive south into the Florida peninsula. With the combination of tropical air and instability, the stage will be set for plenty of storms. As you think about outdoor plans, realize that storms could sneak up quickly. Be prepared to move to safe shelter as skies threaten and some strong activity builds.

In the tropics, we continue to follow Tropical Storm Bret and a strengthening tropical wave. Both are currently in the Atlantic Ocean. Bret will threaten the Lesser Antilles from Thursday into Friday. As of this writing, the latest advisory keeps the system under hurricane strength (but not by much). Then, Bret is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea where it will have to contend with increasingly unfavorable weather for a tropical system. It may even fizzle as it moves into the central Caribbean with increasing wind shear. As for that tropical wave, it is likely to become a depression over the next day or so. Long range models have it moving north over time and recurving far from any land. More information will be gathered and helpful once it actually becomes a tropical system. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.