SUMMER IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Local Weather
Main weather story for South Florida is the heat and no relief from it this week! Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and try to avoid the midday sun. Temperatures will range in the 90’s, but when you factor the high humidity, they will feel like 102-109 degrees to the skin. This type of heat can certainly lead to illness.
Typical pattern in place with an onshore winds to drive in a coastal overnight/morning shower at best. By the afternoon, stray inland storm possible. Those will move toward the Gulf coast.
Rain chance at 30% through Friday.
Tropics Update
Disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic has a high chance to develop in the next 2 days. It will have to battle dry air and Saharan Dust down the road.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7