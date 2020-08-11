Local Weather

Main weather story for South Florida is the heat and no relief from it this week! Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and try to avoid the midday sun. Temperatures will range in the 90’s, but when you factor the high humidity, they will feel like 102-109 degrees to the skin. This type of heat can certainly lead to illness.

Typical pattern in place with an onshore winds to drive in a coastal overnight/morning shower at best. By the afternoon, stray inland storm possible. Those will move toward the Gulf coast.

Rain chance at 30% through Friday.

SUMMER IN SOUTH FLORIDA! Your day planner is calling for steamy sun and afternoon stray inland storms. Highs will range in the low 90's and feel like the 100's. Overnight temperatures will get into the low 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vdKJhQVpiV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 11, 2020

Tropics Update

Disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic has a high chance to develop in the next 2 days. It will have to battle dry air and Saharan Dust down the road.

Low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic has become better organized. Conditions are expected to be favorable for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/oEyK6zH2Wb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 11, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7