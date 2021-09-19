Happy last Sunday of Summer 2021, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend. Saturday actually turned out to be a bit nicer than what was originally forecasted as most of the thunderstorm activity remained across interior sections of South Florida with only a few storms across our metro areas. While South Florida woke up to mainly dry conditions, more showers were noticeable on radar all across our local waters. And while those showers weren’t affecting our area, we are expecting more rain in the forecast.

Unfortunately, it looks like we will see some afternoon and evening storms today. I’ll be honest. Models in the past week or so have had a difficult time with our forecast. And the possible reason behind this is because our steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) have been so light that storm chance across South Florida has basically been dependent on where the thunderstorms eventually drift to. This makes it difficult to pinpoint exact timing and location of storms across our area. But I will say this. With an upper level low pressure system across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and with plenty of moisture streaming in across our area from the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain high across South Florida later in the day. So expect sea-breeze driven thunderstorms with the heating of the day.

As much as we would like to see one, we are not expecting any of those beautiful dry days we like to see across South Florida for the foreseeable future. High pressure in the Atlantic will build across our area once again and an onshore flow will help tap in to moisture from the Atlantic from time to time. This will allow a few disturbances to come close to South Florida as we head into next week, which could increase our rain and thunderstorm chances at times throughout the week. Temperatures all week will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s and that’s how South Florida will officially welcome the start of Fall, which officially begins on Wednesday!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.