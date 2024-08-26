After days of downpours and frequently gloomy conditions, we’re seeing better weather. The source of the improvement is connected to High Pressure from the Atlantic Ocean. It’s providing us with an onshore flow and beneficial breeze near the coast. The High is also aiding in drying the atmosphere, compared to what we had last week and over the recent weekend. Tropical moisture and a wave have since moved away, allowing the High Pressure area to build in, across south Florida.

Even as these drier times return, it’s important to realize an easterly flow can occasional send us brief isolated showers. We often call the set up “showers along the breeze”. Forecast models continue to show the potential for patchy showers (mainly early in the day) for both Tuesday and Wednesday. By the afternoon hours, we’ll see an abundance of sun and feel the steam of summer.

The forecast gets more tricky deeper into the week. By Thursday and Friday, a developing disturbance could be the source for unsettled weather to return. While there’s currently nothing tracking our way, an Upper Low is forecast to develop near Florida. The high-in-the-sky disturbance will probably add to both moisture and instability (two key ingredients for rain and storms). The Low will likely keep wet conditions around for the start of the Holiday weekend and possibly linger as long as Labor Day itself (next Monday). At this point, don’t cancel any holiday plans but be aware that soggy and stormy times may be a factor during this time frame.

