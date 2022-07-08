Typical Summer-like pattern with more moisture around this weekend to trigger showers and storms to form along the clash between the east and west coast breezes. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop through the weekend with the highest chances over the inland and west coast areas. It does look like southwest Florida has a better chance of seeing street flooding issues with the heavy rain that develops.

Here along the metro and coastal locations of Broward and Miami-Dade, should be drier through Saturday. Trending wetter on Sunday due to winds of change out of the west-southwest.

Now if you’re planning on spending time outdoors, drink plenty of fluids to avoid heat exhaustion. Feels like temperatures will rise into the lower 100’s each day.

Rip current risk will be moderate along East coast area beaches through the weekend.

Widely scattered showers moving onshore as we tap into some low-level moisture thanks to an E/SE flow. Should be dry in most areas later today. Best chance of seeing scattered showers & storms is over the interior & west coast of South Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pEnrLoMDfP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 8, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7