Summer Heat & Inland Storms

Local Forecast

High pressure is in control from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean of our weather pattern. It is maintaining a light easterly wind flow. This will drag in an overnight/morning passing shower and allow the east and west coast sea breeze collisions to develop storms in the afternoon around inland areas. They will eventually move into southwest Florida.

Our main focus will be the heat! Temperatures in the afternoon each day this week will soar into the 90’s, but feel like the 100’s. Therefore, remember to dress cool, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks and never leave children and pets unattended in parked vehicles.

RAIN TREND- Typical Summer pattern sticks around this week. An overnight/morning passing shower on the breeze possible with some inland afternoon storms developing along the sea breeze collisions. It will seem pretty dry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/m2nfy8D6qJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 10, 2020

Today in the Tropics

A tropical wave located over 600 miles West-Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing signs of organization. Most models show it moving West to West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph battling some dry air and Saharan Dust. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance that a depression could form in the next couple of days. There is plenty of time to watch it!

A strong tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands is getting better organized as it moves west. It is likely to become a depression in the next day or two. NHC giving it a medium chance to form. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation #trackingthetropics pic.twitter.com/fGKRmremH1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 10, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7