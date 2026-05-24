The rest of Memorial Day weekend looks very typical for late May across South Florida.

I’m expecting a daily chance of spotty showers and storms — with the best chances inland for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal with highs near 90 and lows at night in the upper-70s.

The only issue is breezy conditions continuing off the Atlantic, which will lead to an elevated rip current risk for beach-goers.

I’m not expecting too many changes through midweek. However, a stormy pattern change is coming late week as a plume of deep tropical moisture surges across Florida. I’m expecting much higher rain chances and this could mean a heavy rain threat. It’s still too far out for specifics but this could be some good drought relief.