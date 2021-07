High pressure will dominate our weather keeping us with typical temps of highs near 90°, and average rain chances as well.

The seasonal rain chances will remain thru next Thursday.

Meanwhile in the Tropics

Thurs PM tropical update: Plenty of waves in the ATL Basin, all being kept in check by Saharan Dust. One wave in E. Pac w a high chance for organization & also hurricane Felicia. It should stay over open waters. A low in the ATL has a low chance for growth pic.twitter.com/5Dh1EYtLFT — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) July 16, 2021