As a strong cold front races into Florida, we’re getting a pattern change. Instead of the recent “cool and dry” conditions, our weather will briefly turn “windy and wetter”. By late Sunday morning, south Florida will notice both increasing clouds and stronger winds. These winds will be arriving from the southwest, so they’ll push warmer air in our direction. While you may encounter an isolated rain shower in the morning, the main activity is expected around mid-day (early afternoon) according to most forecast models which track the timing of the front. Once the boundary pushes east, into the Atlantic Sunday evening, most places will revert back to dry conditions. Why are we getting this “back and forth” weather? It’s the result of the cold front but more specifically it’s the changing wind flow. Once our winds flip back out of the north and northwest, we’ll notice drier air and cooler conditions filtering back into the area. Be prepared to grab a jacket or sweater, fairly soon.

If you have MLK Day off and want to make outdoor plans, they’re mostly safe from unsettled weather. The only exception will be Marine hazards, so boating could be challenging with higher seas. On Monday, the storm system will be long gone and we’ll just have the cool winds left behind. The actual coldest time for all of south Florida will be on Tuesday morning. That’s when this new “cold spell” peaks and we wake up to a mix of upper 40’s and lower 50-degree temperatures (although the Keys won’t be quite as chilly). The rest of the midweek looks fine, and quite calm, as temperatures rise back to seasonal levels. Still, the long range forecast includes yet another cold front, likely a weaker one, arriving in the Friday time frame. Stay tuned.

