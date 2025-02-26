Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the picture perfect conditions that South Florida endured on Tuesday. Once Monday’s disturbance began to move away from the region yesterday, it took with it all of the moisture and the cloudiness that crossed through the state on Monday. Even though Tuesday South Florida woke up on the cloudy side with showers and thunderstorms, the rest of the day looked bright and beautiful with only isolated wraparound showers across South Florida. Overnight, our wind pattern veered out of the north once again and that brought cooler but comfortable conditions early this morning. Many South Florida spots woke up in the mid to lower 60s and there were quite a few inland portions of Miami-Dade and Broward that managed to cool into the 50s as well.

The weather across South Florida today will be picture perfect. Plenty of sunshine across the area, comfortable humidity levels and near-average mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s return to the forecast. This is what the dry season across South Florida is all about! By the afternoon, our wind pattern will once again begin to be off the water so a few fair weather clouds may pass through the area from time to time, along with a stray shower.

South Florida will only see subtle changes in the next few days. More than anything, the drier and quiet conditions are expected to stick around for the rest of the work week as high pressure retakes control of the weather pattern and drier air moves in again. Thursday looks a bit warmer as our wind pattern veers out of the south again ahead of possibly our next [weak] front that is forecast to reach South Florida early Friday. Because this front is expected to be a weak one, it will only knock our temperatures down a few degrees, bringing them a bit closer to average. Mild and mainly dry conditions continue into the upcoming weekend. At times a change in the direction will bring afternoon high temperatures back to the 80s. Then other times, weak fronts will come close enough to our area that our wind pattern will veer out of the North and bring cool-ish but comfortable temperatures!

Have a great afternoon!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.