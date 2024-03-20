Our beautiful stint of weather will have to come to a close. Since Monday’s “sticky summer preview” south Florida has been basking in bright, sunny conditions plus milder nights. Humidity levels have also dropped dramatically from Tuesday through Wednesday. As we go forward, though, High Pressure (at the heart of it all) will exit the region with major changes following.

Looking ahead, we’ll need to follow an organizing storm over the western Gulf of Mexico. The growing Low Pressure system will eventually march eastward. Be aware, it has the makings of becoming a real Florida soaker (and that’s looking more likely all the time). Our forecast models continue to suggest a large pool of moisture ahead of the system, spreading into our region with rain and storms as the week winds down. Not only will we have a big push of moist air, but it will be increasingly unstable as well. The first dose of wet weather will likely arrive Friday morning in the Florida Keys, holding off until mid-day (possibly early afternoon) for the south Florida mainland. This initial round should be accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain that could eventually lead to street flooding. Thunderstorms will seem to take a “dinner break” before another dose follows later in the evening, on Friday. Finally, a 3rd punch of heavy rain may rake across the area on Saturday with lingering showers at times. In short, both Friday and Saturday look to be nasty, although there will be breaks in the action. Of course, there are several big events happening across south Florida during this busy March weekend. Conditions should improve on Sunday as the storm system pushes away from the state. To start next week? Better weather is in the forecast with mostly dry and comfortable weather returning.

