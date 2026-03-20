Spring has sprung, as of late Friday morning, and following some passing, spring showers throughout the day Friday, a beautifully quiet first weekend of spring is on tap for South Florida.

The Spring Equinox occurred Friday, leading to a near equal length in day and night with just over 12 hours of daylight in South Florida. Our days will continue to grow longer until late June, which is when the Summer Solstice occurs.

This weekend will be picture perfect to enjoy these growing days as high pressure settles in across Florida.

This will allow for cool-ish mornings with widespread lows in the low 60s followed by comfortable warm afternoons with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F on Saturday and then the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

That will be paired with tons of sunshine and dry conditions. The breeze will remain present throughout the day Saturday, however, keeping the rip current risk high at our beaches. It’s not until Sunday when winds lighten further, leading to favorable beach and boating conditions.

The pattern will turn warmer early to mid next week with highs reaching and hovering the into the mid 80s. We’ll start the week with sunny skies before a nearby front could usher in some spotty showers mid next week.

All in all, it’s a nice and fairly quiet pattern these next 7 days!