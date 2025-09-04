Thursday ended up being a cloudy, gloomy and milder day across South Florida with mostly dry conditions despite a front being stalled across the region.

Instead, all the action ended up being across the Florida Keys where more than an inch of rain fall in various spots.

Going forward into tonight, clouds will remain stubborn with times of rain still expected across the Florida Keys. Some isolated downpours can’t be ruled out across parts of mainland South Florida.

Then on Friday, it’s expected to be a similar scene as Thursday with rain and storms possible for the Keys, especially in the morning, following by scattered showers and storms across South Florida at times in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies should keep high temperatures relatively mild into the upper 80s.

By the weekend, the aforementioned stalled front will start to weaken but moisture will linger. Therefore, showers and storms are still expected at times but it is not forecast to be a washout. A good deal of dry time is still in store paired with more clouds than sunshine and highs near 90F.

Then into next week, the next front will arrive. This one will stall farther north compared to the current one but it will continue to keep moisture in place for additional rounds of showers and storms, especially every afternoon next week.

Isolated areas of flooding will remain a concern where several inches of rain fall in a short period of time, with a widespread 3-6 inches expected to fall within these next 7 days.

Tropical update

The only focus in the tropics this Thursday remains across the eastern Atlantic where a broad area of low pressure has a high, 90% chance of forming in the red-shaded region over the next 7 days.

This will be a system that we may have to follow for a long time as it travels toward the west. It will move in the direction of the Lesser Antilles and will track across or north of these islands mid to late next week. At this time, the Lesser Antilles should monitor this potential system for potential impacts in about a week from now.