Stuck in a Quiet Pattern

The average low temperature in Miami is 62 degrees and average high temperatures is 78 degrees for this time of year… We are well above average. Temperatures have started in the mid to upper 70’s and highs are forecast to go into the low to mid 80’s. Warm for South Florida!
Rain chance is low today and outside of an isolated light shower/sprinkle on the warm breeze out of the East. It will be nice across South Florida.
High pressure is in charge and keeping a front away from us. Overall, we will be stuck with a quiet pattern keeping temperatures very warm. The area of high pressure will begin to break down on Thursday allowing a weak front to approach from the North throughout the day on Friday. Ahead some showers possible. Unfortunately the front stalls near South Florida on Saturday leaving clouds and showers around. The breeze builds again and no temperature change is expected.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7