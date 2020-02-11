The average low temperature in Miami is 62 degrees and average high temperatures is 78 degrees for this time of year… We are well above average. Temperatures have started in the mid to upper 70’s and highs are forecast to go into the low to mid 80’s. Warm for South Florida!

WARM TUESDAY- It is warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's in South #Florida. Temperatures should be in the low 60's… We are currently close to our average highs for this time of year (around 78 degrees)! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WUzvGlTqXx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 11, 2020

Rain chance is low today and outside of an isolated light shower/sprinkle on the warm breeze out of the East. It will be nice across South Florida.

SPOTTY SHOWERS- We won't see much today, but a few light showers/sprinkles can't be ruled out along our warm ocean breeze. Low rain chance (10%). @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kZ0I99sAeu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 11, 2020

High pressure is in charge and keeping a front away from us. Overall, we will be stuck with a quiet pattern keeping temperatures very warm. The area of high pressure will begin to break down on Thursday allowing a weak front to approach from the North throughout the day on Friday. Ahead some showers possible. Unfortunately the front stalls near South Florida on Saturday leaving clouds and showers around. The breeze builds again and no temperature change is expected.

We're stuck in a quiet pattern, on the warm side of high pressure that stretches into the Atlantic. Low rain chance. Eventually it breaks down & weak front approaches Friday. Stalls over the weekend with clouds & showers around. No temperature change. pic.twitter.com/VM59xOWe1J — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 11, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7