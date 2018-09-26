Stubborn stretch?

South Florida weather is nothing short of consistent. So far this week, we’ve had seasonally hot temperatures (no change whatsoever) with daytime highs near 90 degrees. Notice, here, nighttime lows are especially warm and above 80-degrees for Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West. Even though official reporting stations were dry, some spots (mainly near the coast) experienced a few passing showers.

Rain chances haven’t been particularly high with streamer-type rain bands often hovering around beaches. Do we have more “umbrella worthy” conditions ahead? Slightly higher chances are on in sight as the week continues. They are expected to be fast-movers during the late week, pushed along by increasing winds. Breezy to windy conditions will settle in by Friday and even persist into next week. The strong onshore flow is because high pressure is set to strengthen to our north. Florida will stay situated in between a solid pressure difference creating the stronger air flow. Lower pressures, by the way, will remain to our south and over the Caribbean. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Kirk officially came back to life on Wednesday. It remains a 60 mile per hour tropical storm as of the most recent advisory.

Just days ago, the system diminished over the Atlantic before reorganizing on the approach to the Lesser Antilles. Kirk will likely threaten the islands with wind and rain, although the storm is forecast to face strong wind shear ahead. The unfavorable winds should tear it apart (again) south of Puerto Rico or Hispaniola, late in the weekend. Kirk is not a threat to south Florida. The main impact areas are across the islands through the late week and here’s a check on the current advisories.