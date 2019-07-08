Stubborn storms

Rain and storms made a comeback on Monday. It’s part of a pattern that will keep unsettled weather conditions in place for awhile, too. Here’s a look at the dark sky that developed early in the afternoon.

An active radar continued to light up with strong storms around. These contained frequent lightning and gusty downpours.

Because moisture levels are likely to remain impressive over the next few days, rain and storm chances will stay on the high side.

On the water vapor map, it’s clear to see that trapped moisture which expands across the entire Florida peninsula (and even beyond). As impressive as this display, the tropical moisture plume will actually expand in the days ahead!

Here’s the forecast map for the midweek. From Tuesday through Wednesday, we’ll be on the wet side of low pressure forming over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance also has the potential of developing into a tropical depression or storm (should it slow down over open waters).

There’s growing consensus that the disturbance would be steered west around high pressure, at least until a late week front drops down (from the north). Areas along the upper gulf coast, from the Florida panhandle to Louisiana and Texas, will need to monitor the track, later this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the possible development area encompasses much of the northern Gulf of Mexico waters, with a “high” chance for development.

It’s important to note that, at this time, water temperatures are especially hot in the Gulf. In fact, readings are between 2 and 5-degrees warmer than average (due to the scorching weather that persisted throughout much of June)!