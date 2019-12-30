Stubborn Clouds Ahead Of Front

A few showers are expected again today as a slug of moisture continues to stream in around the base of high pressure located in the Western Atlantic Ocean. Winds will be out of the South-Southwest during the day as a cold front approaches the area. A storm or two possible this afternoon. The cold front itself won’t push through the area into early Tuesday. Only a very slight chance of showers likely along the leading edge. Skies should clear for New Years’ Eve celebrations and it will be nice and quiet with less humidity for the first day of 2020. High pressure will remain in control of the weather pattern through the end of the week, with drier conditions through Friday.

By Friday night, another cold front, which will associated with low pressure developing over the Gulf Coast, will move into the area. This cold front is forecast to spread showers across South Florida into Saturday. It should clear out by Saturday night. Computer models are not in agreement on the potential for cooler air to move into the area on Sunday.

DAY PLANNER- A shower or two possible in the morning. Isolated showers and a storm can't be ruled out late afternoon. Clouds stick around through tonight. Front pushes through early Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lb4LktEfIK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 30, 2019

NEW YEAR PREVIEW- Tuesday night looks mostly dry for New Years' Eve celebrations. First day of 2020 looks sunny, dry and less humid. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/M4MZHrXsmL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 30, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7