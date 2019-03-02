Stronger Front Next Week

Computer models have been advertising a stronger cold front moving through South Florida early next week. Right now, it remains far away and forecast to cross California, the Great Basin and Central Rocky Mountains delivering heavy rain in the lower elevations where localized flash flooding will be a threat and a foot or more of snow possible in the higher terrain of the Sierra. The low pressure area associated with this system will track across the South, with heavy rainfall spreading into the Gulf Coast states and Southeast. In fact, The Weather Prediction Center has placed parts under a slight risk of excessive rainfall and Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas of the Southeast with a slight to enhanced risk of seeing severe thunderstorms.

The cold front will receive enough of a push to move down slowly through the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday. Ahead of the cold front expected more clouds and showers followed by cooler air on Wednesday. Forecast low temperatures will range in the low 60’s. High temperatures in the low to middle 70’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7