Stronger Cold Front On Sunday

South Florida temperatures are gradually warming up as high pressure slips into the Western Atlantic Ocean. The return of an ocean breeze on Saturday will drive in an occasional shower with more humidity in the air. This will set the stage for our best chance of seeing any sort of measurable rain. Right now, computer models are showing that we will be seeing showers ahead and accumulations could range between a quarter to half an inch of rain. South Florida is under moderate drought conditions, so any little bit of rain is welcomed. Also, it will get gusty as winds pick up out of the West-Southwest between 20-30 mph creating rough seas.

By Sunday afternoon, the front completely crosses and the air will be noticeably cooler. If the model guidance is right, we could possibly be experiencing the coldest air so far this year with forecast lows in the upper 40’s. Winds will help temperatures feel colder. Therefore, make sure you are ready to put the extra layers to good use on Monday.

It is also very important to remember that we are not used to these type of temperatures and you should always protect yourself, pets, plants and be extra cautious using space heaters.

Look for gusty winds ahead of our next front with a chance of showers and an isolated storm on early Sunday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/EVVffBXZiu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 18, 2019

Have a great weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7