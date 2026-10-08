(WSVN) - This week certainly has been drier compared to recent weeks as we near the end of the last full week of South Florida’s rainy season.

With that said, occasional showers and storms will be possible late-week and into the weekend as we follow a tropical wave being pulled in from Hurricane Isaias over the Gulf.

Ahead of that wave, we’ll have a southerly wind flow for our Thursday afternoon. That will allow for the highest odds of seeing scattered storms to be across Broward County and inland locations. Elsewhere, it will be hot with peak heat index readings around 100F.

Then overnight Thursday, it will become mostly dry and clear with warm and humid lows in the upper 70s.

Now on Friday, that tropical wave will be getting closer, causing moisture levels to increase throughout the day. With a stronger onshore breeze, that will favor coastal locations to be dry and the bulk of showers and storms to be to our west.

Widely scattered showers and storms still can’t be ruled out, especially late in the day, given the moisture in play however.

That onshore breeze will remain persistent into our Saturday as the tropical wave moves through South Florida with copious amounts of moisture. As a result, a round or two of showers and storms will be possible, primarily at the bookends of the day.

Given that breeze and risk for rain, coastal flooding could be enhanced at high tide given the King Tides ongoing between now and early next week.

Then by Sunday, rain chances start to trend down with that risk for rain at a 30% chance.

This will foreshadow a drier pattern that’s ahead with mostly sunny and dry conditions throughout most of next week as a very weak front slides in. Highs, however, will remain hot into the upper 80s.

Tracking Isaias

Hurricane Isaias continues to gain strength over the Gulf — currently a Category 1 hurricane as of 2PM Thursday but is forecast to intensify into a Category 2 later today or tonight as it turns to the northeast.

Isaias remains on track to make landfall on the Gulf Coast, most likely between Biloxi, MS and Destin, FL late in the day Friday as a Category 2 hurricane.

Powerful winds are forecast with Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in effect as far inland as Birmingham, AL.

Flooding will also be a concern with 5-10 inches possible near where Isaias will make landfall.

Coastal flooding also a threat with up to 5-7 feet of storm surge inundation forecast for parts of the coast.

Isaias will not be a threat to South Florida.

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