STRONG WEEKEND WINDS

Happy Friday, South Florida!
After a quiet start to the work week, our winds really began to pick up in speed,…leading to windy to gusty conditions across our area. And while this morning started off very similar with a strong E to NE wind in place, South Florida noticed a big difference as compared to the previous days: increased shower activity!
Patchy clouds & quick showers moving across South Florida this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/2DqQxCXfBx
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 20, 2020
So why has it been so windy the last few days? Well for one, we have had a strong high pressure system to the north of Florida. And remember that front that brought us nicer conditions earlier in the week? Well that front is now across the Caribbean and has created lower pressure to the south of us. Because South Florida remains in between 1) higher pressure to the north and 2) lower pressure to the south, our pressure gradient has tightened the last few days which is what has brought windy to gusty conditions throughout our state.
As South Florida remains lodged between high pressure to the north and lower pressure to the south, our winds will remain on the stronger side today. Winds slowly begin to subside through the upcoming weekend. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/8gUaDNcHGe
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 20, 2020
So can we expect another day with windy to gusty conditions? The answer is absolutely yes! We will have one more day here in South Florida with winds gusting as high as 30 mph. And because our wind flow is off the water (that means it blows from the ocean onto land), a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out throughout the day today as we have been seeing since early this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will once again remain near average in the lower 80s, and with a strong breeze in place it should feel rather pleasant outside once again.
FRIDAY FORECAST calls for gusty ENE winds that will drag in a few quick showers across South Florida from time to time. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/sGKLg50M66
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 20, 2020
The upcoming weekend promises more changes for South Florida. A breezy East to Northeast wind will remain in place, however this time we will be watching some moisture over the Bahamas and the Atlantic. If this moisture holds together, South Florida will begin to see an increase in rain activity throughout the day on Saturday and possibly lingering throughout the latter part of our weekend. It shouldn’t be a washout of a weekend but let’s just say scattered gusty showers could ruin any outdoor plans we may have during that time. And as we all know here in South Florida, when moisture increases in our area that means humidity levels begin to go up! So while afternoon temperatures this upcoming weekend will remain comfortably in the lower 80s, it won’t feel AS pleasant as it has in previous days.
WEEKEND WEATHER: Breezy to even gusty conditions at times. Isolated to scattered showers return to the forecast. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XjLbLKaqAz
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 20, 2020
As we head into the beginning of next week, we will slowly begin to dry out once again. That means the shower activity we are expecting this weekend will move out of our area, which will allow more sunshine and lower rain chances to start the week. Even better news?…. our winds will finally begin to die down next week. We might even see a drop in humidity levels throughout the week, which will help make temperatures feel pleasant once again. So remember: if you are planning anything outdoors through the upcoming weekend, be sure to have the umbrella with you just in case you encounter a shower.
A few showers possible through the upcoming weekend then low-end rain chances return next week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/u2B9d4TEMb
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) November 20, 2020
