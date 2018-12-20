Strong to Severe Storms Today

Strong to severe storms possible ahead of our next cold front. Highest chance will be for Gulf coast this afternoon and progressing eastward into Broward, Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys overnight. The main line of storms will cross through between 8 pm tonight and 2 am Friday.

Heavy rainfall is likely and the forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of rain. Strong winds will also be a concern for boaters and add the extra higher than normal tides… minor coastal flooding will be possible. A gale warning is already in effect for the offshore waters as strong winds ranging between 39-54 mph are imminent or occurring creating rough seas. Boating is not advised through the weekend.

The cold front will clear out slowly as a chance of on and off rain will stick around through Friday. By Saturday, we will have break out the Winter gear. The weekend will be sunny and chilly by South Florida standards. This will set the stage for gorgeous weather heading into Christmas.

The highest chance of seeing strong to severe storms begin along the Gulf coast early afternoon & progressing eastward into the overnight hours. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/EZNbHaY5JN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 20, 2018

Gale warning starts at 10am. This means strong winds 39-54 mph are imminent or occurring. Boating is not advised. High wind and seas expected through Saturday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/kdC0dotMwx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 20, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7