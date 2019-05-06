Strong to severe storms this afternoon

Pack the umbrellas and patience. The evening rush is looking busy!

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across South Florida this afternoon and evening, a couple of which could produce damaging wind gusts. Localized street flooding will also be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern two-thirds of South Florida under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

