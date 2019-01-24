Strong to Severe Storms Ahead of Cold Front

Alright South Florida get ready for an active weather day. Next front is leaving the air unsettled and ripe enough for us to see strong to severe storms today. The National Weather Service of Miami is suggesting that the worst of the weather will happen from 11 am to 4 pm.

Potential hazards:

Strong wind gusts potentially causing isolated to trees and power lines

Occasional lightning strikes

Pockets of heavy rain

A brief tornado not out of the question

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7