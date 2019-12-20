Strong to Severe Storms Late Weekend

What to expect: Rough marine conditions with strong to severe storms late this weekend.

South Florida look for mostly cloudy skies, breezy to windy conditions along coastal areas and a few showers throughout today. On Saturday, an area of low pressure will push into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for a stationary front over the Florida Straits to move Northward as a warm front into the Florida Keys. Scattered showers possible across South Florida before storms roll in Saturday night. Most of the activity will happen after 10 pm through Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service is suggesting that strong winds, heavy rainfall and even tornadoes will be possible.

This low pressure area will move Northeast and into the Western Atlantic Ocean dragging a cold front through the area Sunday night into early Monday with slow drying taking place. Most of the week will be dry. Temperatures will be seasonal to start and gradually warm through the remainder of the period, with the coldest day being Tuesday.

Vivian Gonzalez

