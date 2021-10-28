South Florida we are under a marginal risk of seeing strong to isolated severe storms late afternoon with the bulk of the rain happening tonight into the overnight hours. A few could producing heavy rainfall leading to areas of street flooding and gusty winds. Also, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Ahead of a cold front the dynamics are present for severe storms to spin up brief tornadoes. A Tornado Watch was issued for severe counties in Florida through 5 pm.
Have a wonderful day and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7