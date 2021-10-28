South Florida we are under a marginal risk of seeing strong to isolated severe storms late afternoon with the bulk of the rain happening tonight into the overnight hours. A few could producing heavy rainfall leading to areas of street flooding and gusty winds. Also, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

STRONG TO ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS- Rain chance increases today from W to E, with the E coast potentially seeing a strong line of storms during the overnight hours. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, minor street flooding & isolated tornado possible. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/xGbKIEUBvF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 28, 2021

Ahead of a cold front the dynamics are present for severe storms to spin up brief tornadoes. A Tornado Watch was issued for severe counties in Florida through 5 pm.

TORNADO WATCH for several counties in #Florida through 5 pm ahead of strong cold front. Stay tuned to your Storm Station. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/P9NhuBtUt2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 28, 2021

Have a wonderful day and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7