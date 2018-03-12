Strong Storms Possible

South Florida The Storm Prediction Center has place us under a marginal risk of seeing severe type storms. The primary concern will be for dangerous lightning, damaging winds over 30 mph and hail. This is all ahead of a cold front currently located over north Florida. Most of the computer models are showing that after 10 am more widespread rain will be possible. Pockets of heavy will be likely through late afternoon with the front exiting South Florida by 5 pm. Once that takes place, look for clearing skies and temperatures to tumble. We will be waking up into the 50’s!

Storm Prediction Center has place South Florida under marginal risk of seeing dangerous lightning, damaging winds and hail with the storms that form today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gNq8Bfz2br — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 12, 2018

South Florida once the front crosses through later today, temperatures will tumble into the 50's. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/p4LPFIEEZn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 12, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7