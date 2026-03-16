South Florida starts the day warm and humid, but big changes are on the way. A strong cold front moving down the Florida Peninsula will approach the region later today and tonight.

Before the front arrives, isolated showers and storms could develop this afternoon, especially across the East coast metro areas. A few storms could become strong, with the potential for damaging wind gusts and small hail. Brief street flooding is also possible in heavier downpours.

Later tonight, a line of showers and storms is expected to move through South Florida between about 8 pm and 2 am as the front pushes across the region.

Behind the front, temperatures take a sharp turn. Highs today will still climb into the mid to upper 80’s, but by Tuesday afternoon temperatures may struggle to get out of the low 70’s as cooler air moves in.

The cooler pattern continues through the rest of the week with comfortable highs in the 70’s and cooler mornings in the low 60’s. A few showers could linger along the East coast midweek before drier, sunnier weather returns for the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7