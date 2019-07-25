Strong Storms Likely

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for South Florida to see strong to severe storms this afternoon. As storms develop around inland locations and move to the East coast, we could see heavy rainfall leading to areas of street flooding, gusty winds ranging between 45-55 mph, dangerous lightning and waterspouts.

Look for fewer storms on Friday as we enter into a transition period with high pressure building in from the Western Atlantic Ocean. Over the weekend, a better breeze out of the East means a typical Summer pattern will be around (overnight/morning passing shower with afternoon inland storms). Temperatures will be near-normal. Upper 70’s for lows and low 90’s for highs.

Chance of rain is higher today in comparison to yesterday. Look for more coverage of showers and storms. Friday is transition day. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/a384XbVsZO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 25, 2019

Today in the Tropics

We have been watching a front parked over North-Central Florida that stretches into the Gulf of Mexico closely for a few days now. A weak area of low pressure along the front continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. However, The National Hurricane Center had been suggesting that something could grow stronger here, but conditions for development appear unfavorable.

The rest of the tropics remain quiet.

A nearly stationary front and weak area of low pressure continue to produce disorganized showers and storms. Development appears unlikely due to unfavorable upper-level winds (a.k.a wind shear). @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/R1vZz0sswT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 25, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7